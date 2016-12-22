While she will be missing her family and friends in Canada this Christmas, Nicole Haire will be celebrating the holiday in her own way in Doha, Qatar.

The high school principal has been living and working in the middle east for the past 18 months. Haire took a leave from her job as principal at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside, P.E.I., to help operate a private school that delivers a Canadian curriculum.

Haire said the curriculum is highly regarded by parents and students and many chose to study at the school.

"The families here feel the school that our school is...it's held in very high regard because they do really value the Canadian opportunities."

Learned a lot

Haire said while she had preconceived notions of what life in a Muslim country was going to be like, she has learned a lot about the culture and life in Qatar.

"I came here with an open mind and an open heart and I've learned a lot of things that I might have learned on CNN and that are incorrect."

Haire continued, telling Island Morning's Mitch Cormier people there say "happy holidays" a lot.

But in the compound where she lives with other ex-pats from the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, there is a Christmas tree.

"In certain pockets it's no different than being at home. And then in other areas, like I wouldn't go singing Christmas carols through the streets," said Haire.

While she will be celebrating quietly, Haire's daughter will be there with her.

"My daughter coming is the greatest gift of all so I don't need a tree to say that it's Christmas for me."

And while she does miss the traditional turkey dinner at her mother's on Christmas day, Haire said there are ways to find love thousands of kilometres from home.