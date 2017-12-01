Changes are coming to Summerside's Prince County Hospital that will allow the hospital to take in psychiatric patients admitted involuntarily.

Currently, PCH is only designated under the province's Mental Health Act Regulations to treat psychiatric patients who show up and stay voluntarily.

Patients can be ordered by a court or physician to attend PCH for a psychiatric assessment, but only for 72 hours.

Once that time is up, if a psychiatrist determines the patient needs to stay in hospital against their will, or needs more time to be properly assessed, the patient must be transferred to Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital or Hillsborough Hospital.

"This meant that psychiatrists were sometimes struggling with that brief window of time in which to carry out a thorough assessment [at Prince County Hospital]," Health PEI said in a statement to CBC.

Psychiatrists stretched thin

Health PEI said while the regulations were technically changed in October, allowing PCH to continue caring for involuntary patients beyond 72 hours, it will still be another year before the changes are proclaimed in the legislature, and put into effect at the hospital.

The agency says it expects the change will alleviate pressures on P.E.I. psychiatrists, who are already stretched thin given the province's ongoing psychiatrist shortage.

"It is important that their specialized expertise be focused on supporting individuals who are most ill," Health P.E.I. said in its statement.

"This amendment will allow our psychiatrists at PCH to care for both voluntary and involuntary patients, decreasing the need to transport these patients to QEH or Hillsborough Hospital."

One P.E.I. psychiatrist, who didn't want to be named, told CBC they worry the change will actually place more demands on psychiatrists in the province.

Often require more direct care

That doctor said involuntary patients, who are only admitted when they have a serious mental disorder and pose a safety risk, often require more direct care by a psychiatrist.

They worry that unless more psychiatrists are hired, there won't be enough of them to go around between the three hospitals.

Health PEI said it's too early to say what impact PCH's new designation will have, or what will have to change at the hospital in terms of staffing and resources.

The agency did say in its statement the hospital can expect "improved security for staff and patients."