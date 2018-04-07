P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan told the Liberal Party's annual meeting there will not be a spring election in the province. Members of P.E.I.'s Conservative and Green parties had voiced their concerns about a possible early election call.

"Of course there will be an election sometime, but there will not be an election in the spring of 2018," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan from the podium.

"We still have work to do," MacLauchlan told party members at the annual general meeting.

"We are happy to be in the legislature for a full sitting of the house."

MacLauchlan advises districts to get ready

P.E.I's premier did hint an election would likely not wait until fall 2019, the time when fixed-date legislation states it should be held.

"We've got to be ready," MacLauchlan said.

"You might want to consider having a nomination before the end of June," he told the crowd.

MacLauchlan stressed he wasn't making an announcement, but talked about timing, and pointed out that summer is a good time to talk to people.

"Summer is a great time to get around and for our candidates to be known, to see and be seen, and to be in touch with and to listen to Islanders," he said.

President of the PEI Liberal Party, Scott Barry says the Liberals are doing well and the party is focused on getting ready for an election when the call comes. (Laura Meader/CBC )

Liberals work on candidate recruitment

Scott Barry, president of the P.E.I. Liberal Party said the party is busy identifying candidates and people interested in seeking nominations for the various districts.

"We want to make sure we are ready to go," Barry said in response to MacLauchlan's remarks.

"He's ruled out the spring and the summer and I guess we'll stay tuned," Barry said.

The party also passed a motion at the meeting focusing on a commitment to diversity and inclusive representation.

The motion calls for a renewed focus on attracting candidates who are traditionally underrepresented such as women, minorities and people with disabilities.

