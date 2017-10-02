P.E.I.'s dry summer may affect the potato yield in parts of the province as the autumn harvest begins.

Though the summer has been gorgeous for tourists, Greg Donald, general manager of the P.E.I. Potato Board, says the lack of rain will take a toll on potato yields in parts of the province — particularly West Prince.

"[We] definitely have concerns in some areas of the Island and have no doubt that it's going to be below average in areas that just didn't get enough rainfall," Donald said.

"The rain was variable right across the Island but a little drier in the western part of the province than it was in the east," he said. "That's probably why there's more concern in that part of the province at this time."

Over the next week most growers across P.E.I. should start harvesting and storing potatoes, Donald said.

Farmers will get a better idea of the yield closer to Halloween when the harvest ends.

While the harvest is underway, Islanders should look out for slow-moving farm vehicles especially at night, he added.