Charlottetown's waste water treatment plant is undergoing it's first major upgrade 20 years.

The city is doing refurbishment to both of its anaerobic digesters. They've been used at the plant since it was first built in the mid-1970s.

"It's just one of many big projects going on this year and has been for the last three," said Charlottetown Coun. Eddie Rice, chair of the city's water and sewer utility committee.

The city is replacing the current gas mixing system with a modern liquid mixing system. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's all part of maintenance … It's just what we have to do to keep up with the system."

Digesters process sewer sludge, and are critical to the waste-water treatment process.

The system that allows the lid to raise and lower is being replaced.

The inside will be sandblasted and a fresh coat of protective layer will be added.

'We've been lucky'

"You can't shut both down or we shut our whole system down," said Rice, adding that when the first is replaced they will start working on the second.

The city is also replacing its current gas mixing system. Large pumps and nozzles are being added.

The system converts waste into biogas that is used for energy at the plant, and also as bio solid materials for fertilizer and soil amendment for agricultural fields.

The two digesters have been in operation since the plant was built in the mid 1970s. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The cost of the work is estimated at more than $1 million.

"It'll make for a cleaner more efficient system to run. It's right up to the present," said Rice. "Our fears of breaks or breakdowns is less and less."

"It's been overdue and we've been lucky, but we had to make sure the dollars were there from all three parts of government to allow us to do it."

'It takes many months'

Work began in May. Contents of the digester had to be removed, then it had to be cleaned, the lid needed to be lifted and repairs done.

"It takes many months," said Rice. "It will be done this fall. We put it off last year because of the delay in getting funding and the dollars in place, and all the work that we had to do, so we decided to do this one now and do another one in late fall."

So far, the city says everything continues to work well with only one digester operating.

It's still producing gas and still getting the reduction and the change of quality of material the city expects and needs.