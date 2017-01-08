Charlottetown police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy, and say they're particularly concerned given the poor weather and cold temperatures.

Jackson Cole Betts was last seen in the Charlottetown area on Friday, Jan. 6.

"This time of year, especially with inclement weather and lower temperatures, we are a little more concerned when a teenager doesn't come home, or anyone for that matter," said Cpl. Dean Field.

Betts is 5'6'' and 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow hat, jeans and a dark jacket, possibly blue or black.

Field said he had no information about the specific area in Charlottetown Betts was last seen, but added he may also be in the Montague area.

"If someone has information or this person sounds familiar to them, they can call Charlottetown Police Services."

The number is 902-629-4172.