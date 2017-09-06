After meeting with a lawyer, the mayor and council of Charlottetown have decided they need more time to review a report into chief administrative officer Peter Kelly's actions during his time in that job in Alberta.

Kelly, who was hired as CAO for Charlottetown in May 2016, is the former mayor of Halifax who also served as CAO of Westlock Co., Alta., from September 2014 until March 2016.

In a report prepared for the Alberta Department of Municipal Affairs, it was concluded that Kelly "acted outside his authority" of his job. That report was conducted after allegations were brought forward he had authorized nearly $400,000 in non-budget spending without council approval.

In a written statement, Kelly has called the report a "selective witch hunt," as well as calling the report "biased."

On Tuesday night, Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee and councillors met with a lawyer to review the report in the Westlock allegations.

They decided more time is needed to "thoroughly review the details" with all members of council before any action is decided.

The city said in a statement that more information will be released by the end of September.