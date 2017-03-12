A very personal song of loss is Maxine MacLennan's entry into the CBC Music Searchlight competition.

The CBC Music Searchlight is in the second round of voting, which ends March 13 at 4 p.m. The top 25 in the country will be announced a day later, March 14, at the same time.

MacLennan is one of 10 P.E.I. artists still in the running for the top prize.

The longtime singer and songwriter well-known across P.E.I. described losing her mother as "an assault on her soul."

"We had been in the hospital with mom for four days and four nights, the whole family, and we watched her passing.

"The days and the minutes and the hours after I can't really describe...well I tried to in the song. I tried to describe how it felt."

Story of passing

MacLennan says the last verse of the song takes the listener right into the hospital room.

She described to Mainstreet host Angela Walker how her son-in-law played a song on his fiddle as her mother was passing away, something she believes her mother was waiting for.

"Mom was brought up on fiddle music and as a result of that we were all brought up on music. My mom and dad both had musical roots right to their toes."

MacLennan said she didn't cry for a long time after her mother's death, adding to her, it didn't seem real.

The performer says she hopes someone who listens to to the song will take something from it.

"Everyone has lost someone and I tried really hard to frame it so people did get it and they could relate to it."