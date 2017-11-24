A pelican appears to be enjoying its new, hopefully temporary home in western P.E.I. after provincial wildlife officials say it was likely blown off course during a storm as it was headed south.

Marlene Aylward said she first noticed the bird in a pond near her home in Pleasant View on Wednesday.

While she has enjoyed watching and photographing the bird over the last three days, she says she's concerned about its welfare as the weather gets colder.

A pelican nicknamed Pete has been attracting lots of attention in Pleasant View. It's believed the bird was blown off course in a recent storm. (Greg Feetham/Contributed)

"I am worried, and I have called Wildlife and Conservation and they said that you know, those birds are smart and they know when they have to go," said Aylward. "So let's hope he does and that he can, you know, go where he has to go. But it's quite a far way from Mexico from here."

Ken Mayhew, an information officer with the provincial government's Forest, Fish and Wildlife Division said in an email the bird will likely soon resume its travels to warmer climates.

Pete's a popular attraction

In the meantime, "Pete," as the pelican has been named, is spending its time fishing in the pond beside Aylward's house.

"He must be finding something in the bottom because his head goes way under and he's having a great time. But I don't know how he's going to ever get out of there," she said.

The pelican has been spending its days fishing in a pond in Pleasant View. ( Delores Barnett/Contributed)

The pelican is also popular among Island birders. Aylward said about 40 people have come by over the last few days to take photos.

"We live way out in the country, so you know like some people have driven probably 50 miles to see it. Oh, I'd say there might have been 40 people that you know just came in, took some pictures, and that was it."

Aylward said based on conversations with other birders, it is believed Pete is an American white pelican.