A Charlottetown woman who pleaded guilty to armed robbery will spend two years on probation.

Taylor McGuigan, 21, robbed a convenience store back in January, wielding a box cutter as a weapon.

She was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution on Monday.

Court heard she was waiting to get into a drug rehab program when she robbed the store.

She has been in rehab ever since her arrest and is making progress, said Judge John Douglas in passing sentence.

McGuigan is the daughter of a Charlottetown deputy police chief.

An RCMP investigation requested by the Office of the Police Commissioner found the family connection did not influence the case.