YS Lotus, the record holder at the Charlottetown Driving Park, will defend his Gold Cup and Saucer title after a win in trial #2 Monday night at the park.

YS Lotus, driven by Louis Phillippe Roy, won by a neck over Sports Lightning with a time of 1:52.4.

Last year's winner is expected to face a stiff challenge from Always At My Place, who cruised to victory in trial #1 on Saturday.

The track was muddy Saturday, but Always At My Place still ran it in 1:51.1, just one second off YS Lotus's record pace of last year.

The Gold Cup and Saucer race runs Saturday.