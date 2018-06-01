P.E.I. YouTuber flies to Vegas for Stanley Cup Final

When Neil Taylor started his hockey YouTube channel Post2Post he wasn't sure where it was going to take him.

For now, it's taken him to Las Vegas, where he's been writing about the incredible run of the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final.

"The experience has been absolutely amazing," said Taylor.

"It's been a wild ride so far and I find myself in Vegas now and I never would have predicted this."

Travelling on generosity of his subscribers

Taylor started Post2Post in early 2017. He wanted to try something that would use his skills in graphic design, videography and marketing, and combine that with his love of hockey.

Over the last 16 months, he has attracted 33,000 subscribers. The channel isn't making much money yet, but it was those subscribers that made his trip to Vegas possible. They've hooked him up with special deals at hotels, scored a pair of game tickets, and even offered him a spare bedroom.

Taylor said it is amazing to see how Vegas has turned itself into a hockey town.

"They're not just watching just because they're doing well," he said.

"They've taken the time to learn the game and they're into the game in every aspect."

Aiming to make a living

Post2Post is Taylor's full-time job now. It's been a lot of hard work and luck to get where he is now, and it's going to take a lot more before he can turn it into a living.

"That's really my goal. To make this thing a full-time gig. It's going to be a long road to get there," he said.

"I'm in the trenches right now financially, trying to make this work."

Taylor will remain in Vegas while Games 3 and 4 are played in Washington, attending watch parties. He thinks he may have a line on tickets to Game 5, and is dreaming about the possibility of the Golden Knights, now tied 1-1 with Washington, winning the Stanley Cup at that game.

