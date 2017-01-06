The P.E.I. government is launching an internship program to help young, female entrepreneurs on P.E.I.

It's part of the Supporting Youth in Careers (SYnC) program.

'The growth of any economy is through entrepreneurship.' - Workforce Minister Richard Brown

Two days a week, participants will work independently on their own projects. The rest of the time they'll do workshops and partner with business owners to get training and support.

Workforce Minister Richard Brown hopes internship programs like this can encourage young people to work and live on the Island.

"The growth of any economy is through entrepreneurship and I personally believe and the government believes you know, there is a lot of skill [and] talent out there on Prince Edward Island, especially among the female population," said Brown.

"There's a lot of phenomenal ideas out there and this is an opportunity for young people to explore those ideas."

The internship is for girls and women between the ages of 15 and 30. It starts Jan. 16 and runs until March 31 in Charlottetown and Montague.