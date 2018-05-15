P.E.I. to consider dropping tax on facility rentals for non-profits

Kenneth MacNeill didn't think his little petition at the rink in North Rustico would be enough to influence the P.E.I. government, but his issue made it to the floor of the legislature last week.

The motion urging government to look at dropping the provincial portion of the HST from facility rentals for non-profit organizations passed.

MacNeill is a ringette coach in North Rustico, and he didn't think it was right that players should have to pay so much tax in order to play.

"Over the course of the season I figured it out to roughly $50 per player for our organization," he said.

So he put up a petition at the rink. It gathered about 80 signatures and he sent it on to his MLA. He was not optimistic that many signatures would prompt much action.

"I guess every little bit helps and it's getting talked about now," said MacNeill.

The province has said it will explore the possibility of exempting the provincial portion of the HST, and other options for supporting non-profits.

MacNeill said his petition is not just about sports, but about all non-profits that have volunteers working to get youth out and active in the community.

