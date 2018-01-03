A P.E.I. youth was rescued on Wednesday after walking out onto the ice near the North River causeway.

Anson Grant, the North River fire chief, said the department was called by city police to assist with a rescue at approximately 2:30 p.m.

"When we arrived on scene, there was a young boy out on the ice," Grant said, adding the boy was near open water.

Firefighters used their ice rescue gear to retrieve they boy and bring him back to shore.

"He was pretty chilly but other than that he was OK," Grant said.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth for assessment, Grant said.