Island youth who face barriers to employment will get some help from the federal government.

The government will provide more than $450,000 for P.E.I. through Skills Link, a federal program that supports projects that provide hands-on work experience, job search assistance and skills upgrading.

Run for 27 months

The project, delivered by The Adventure Group, will run for 27 months and support 50 women and 10 men, the federal government said in a news release.

The participants include youth who are single parents, have disabilities, are newcomers, or live in rural and remote areas.

They will attend sessions and workshops where they will improve their financial literacy, communication skills, time management skills and how to balance parenting and work, among others. They will also have the opportunity to participate in courses such as First Aid/CPR and employee safety.

'Change their future'

"Projects like this one can help put regular paycheques into the reach of those who need it. But more than that, they give young Canadians the chance to change their future," Charlottetown MP Sean Casey said in the release.

Total federal funding for the Skills Link program across Canada is more than $162 million.