Some parents in York, Covehead and West Covehead are working together to fight against proposed school zone changes, and have organized a meeting to discuss their concerns and make a proposal to the Public Schools Branch.

The changes proposed by the Public Schools Branch in its draft report would mean some families in those areas would no longer be in the LM Montgomery Elementary zone, and would instead send their kids to Sherwood Elementary.

'I was shocked'

"I was shocked, to say the very least," said Karen Harding, a parent with two kids who attend LM Montgomery. "I didn't think that we had anything to be concerned about because we are a five-minute drive from our school."

The proposed school zone changes mean that some kids would have to travel farther to get to school each day.

Liz MacKay (left) and Karen Harding hope to convince the Public Schools Branch to reconsider its proposed school zone changes. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Harding said it's not just the prospect of a longer bus ride that concerns her. She said the school is an important part of the community. With the proposed changes, some of her neighbours would still be in the LM Montgomery zone, while others would be in the Sherwood zone.

'Dividing them up divides the community. And we really need to keep our rural communities together.' - Liz MacKay, parent

"Our community has been divided down the middle," said Harding.

Fellow parent Liz MacKay agrees. She said she has no opposition to Sherwood Elementary as a school, but she is upset about the impact the change would have on the community.

"These children go to activities together, their after-school providers are all together. So dividing them up divides the community. And we really need to keep our rural communities together."

Preparing for public meeting

MacKay said she hopes the meeting will offer people a chance to share their concerns, and give some suggestions for solutions.

The group will take those suggestions to the LM Montgomery Home and School meeting at the end of the month, and then to the Public Schools Branch public meeting on Feb. 1.

"I just really want them to take a second look and feel like they have made the right decision for our communities, and for our children. And that they haven't just factored my children in as a number," Harding said.