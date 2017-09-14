P.E.I.'s Youth Futures Council will hold its second YDAY conference next month, and is calling on Island youth to participate.

More than 170 people attended YDAY in 2016.

"As a council representing all youth on P.E.I., this day is incredibly beneficial for us to generate ideas and to hear from our peers on a large scale about the issues they face and the changes they want to see," said council member Nicole Mountain in a news release.

Monthly meetings

"Attending YDAY presents young people on P.E.I. with an opportunity to speak to us as a council and have their voices and thoughts heard."

The Youth Futures Council meets monthly to make recommendations on provincial programs and policies.

YDAY 2017 will be held Oct. 27 at Holland College in Charlottetown. Youth aged 16-34 are encouraged to register at the meeting's web site no later than Oct. 6.