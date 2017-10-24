A conference of youth supporting youth on P.E.I. hopes to bring a new perspective to this year's event.

More than a hundred young minds will gather in Charlottetown this week to brainstorm practical ways to keep youth on P.E.I. and make it a better place to live and work.

"People coming from away, they have a different perspective on things," said co-organizer Ali Younes.

"It would be nice to integrate these perspectives. They'll just lead us to move forward and give us a lot more innovation on the Island."

Originally from Dubai, Younes sits on the P.E.I. Youth Futures Council and owns a brick company in Crapaud.

The event isn't just about getting locals to stay on P.E.I., said Younes. It's also important to encourage newcomers to work and live on the Island.

YDay is for youth and adults aged 16 to 34. It takes place this Friday at Holland College.