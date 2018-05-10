13 people rescued after yacht sinks off Charlottetown harbour

Thirteen people were rescued after a yacht sank near the mouth of Charlottetown Harbour Wednesday evening.

The 35-foot yacht began to sink around 8 p.m. and emergency crews were called shortly afterwards, said Charlottetown Deputy Fire Chief Tim Mayme.

While crews were on their way to the yacht, they spotted a smaller naval vessel approaching them with the people from the yacht on board, he said.

The yacht was still partially afloat Thursday, and recovery efforts had started. (John Robertson/CBC)

RCMP was investigating and questioning the owner of the vessel and the others rescued, Mayme said. Island EMS was also on scene attending.

Some of them were "shaken up and cold," Mayme said and one man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with mild hypothermia.​

