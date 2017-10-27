More than 100 of P.E.I.'s young people gathered in Charlottetown on Friday for YDay, the province's annual youth summit.
The event is a sort of youth think tank, focused on connecting young Islanders to help them generate ideas that would make P.E.I. a better place to live and work.
It also encourages the province's youth to "influence decision makers and contribute to the future vision of Prince Edward Island," according to the YDay website.
The focus this year was putting ideas into action and featured discussions on topics including:
- Education and employment
- Entrepreneurship
- Diversity and newcomers
- Foundational issues and social support
- Civic engagement
- Infrastructure in urban and rural development
YDay is for youth and adults between the ages of 16 to 34.
A stream of the conference is available online.
