Confed Centre celebrates World Theatre Day with free play

The Confederation Centre of the Arts is hosting a free play reading Tuesday night in celebration of World Theatre Day.

The West End and Broadway hit One Man, Two Guvnors by English playwright Richard Bean will be the show of the evening. The show is sold as a slapstick comedy and, during its 2011 run on Broadway, James Corden of The Late Late Show played the lead character and was minted with Tony Award for best actor in a play.

"This is a hysterically funny farce," said the centre's artistic director Adam Brazier. "It's a beautiful celebration because it really is one of the funniest shows to be written in the last 20 years.

"This is a great way for us on the Island … to get a chance to come in and hear it and laugh at the jokes and the characters and the wonderful writing."

Brazier said the show will be performed as a reading so actors will come out and perform the scripts in front of the audiences. He said it's a "wonderful opportunity to imagine a show, what it might look like, while you hear it."

The centre's Art Gallery will host the play at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

