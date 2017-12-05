Team Canada allowed its first goals Monday at the World Sledge Hockey Challenge in Charlottetown, but still easily handled Korea to remain undefeated in the tournament.

The score was tied at one after the first period, but Canada ran away with it scoring six in the second. The final score was 9-3. Greg Westlake of Oakville, Ont., led the team with two goals and three assists.

Canada opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over Italy on Sunday.

The win sets up a battle for first place overall in a preliminary round finale against the U.S. Wednesday.

The U.S. did not allow a goal in its wins against Korea and Italy.