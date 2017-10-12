The countdown to puck drop is on as the World Sledge Hockey Challenge returns to Charlottetown for the second straight year.

This year's four-team series features Canada, U.S., Korea and newcomer Italy.

Last year, Canada took home the silver medal, losing to the United States in the gold medal game 5-2, while Norway edged Korea 2-1 in the bronze medal game.

Summerside, P.E.I., native Billy Bridges is returning to the ice once again to "take on the world."

This year, Bridges and teammate Liam Hickey, from St. Johns, hope to take home gold in front of their home crowd, expecting the rival U.S. to meet them in the final game.

'There's nothing better really'

"We're ready for it, it's always a physical game playing U.S.A. and it's something you get built up for," Bridges said smiling.

"It's going to be super exciting, physical, fast," Hickey said.

"Canada loves hockey, we love hockey. To be able to play in front of a crowd for your country, there's nothing better really."

The event is one of a series of international tournaments Canada will participate in leading up to the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 — the series takes place at MacLauchlan Arena from Dec. 3-9.