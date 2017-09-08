The fifth and final leg of the World Driving Championship, held Aug. 18 at the Charlottetown Driving Park, broke an Atlantic Canadian record for betting.

The total bet on the night's racing reached $391,031, the most money wagered in the history of Atlantic Canada on a single card of racing.

More than half that money, $205,661, came from international betting, but North American betting was also significant, the highest ever for a non-Gold Cup and Saucer event.

A cross-Canada event

The first four legs of the championship were run in Century Downs in Calgary, Mohawk Racetrack in Milton, Ont., Georgian Downs in Innisfil, Ont., and Hippodrome 3R in Trois-Rivières, Que.

A record for a single night's betting was also set at Century Downs, and at Mohawk it was the biggest weekday bet ever. At Hippodrome 3R, with a smaller eight-race card, it was the highest average per race bet since 1999.