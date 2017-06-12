Free workshops at Rock Barra Artist Retreat Co-operative this summer will celebrate P.E.I.'s wild side.

There will be 15 workshops in the series, called The Waters and the Wild, beginning Tuesday June 13 and running through mid-October on select Tuesdays.

'We want people who are very passionate about the landscape so that that will encourage them to love and protect Prince Edward Island.' — Teresa Doyle

"The Waters and the Wild is a celebration of nature through art," said Teresa Doyle, the founder of the non-profit.

The workshops are being offered in conjunction with Island Nature Trust at the eight-hectare property in Rock Barra near North Lake, P.E.I.

Workshops cover a wide range of interests from foraging wild edibles, sewing a traditional Cree medicine bag, and making primitive pottery from local clay. There will also be workshops in guitar and songwriting.

'A few wild places left'

"First of all, we want people to have fun," said Doyle.

"But the whole idea behind this workshop series is to celebrate the natural landscape of Canada, and particularly this wild spot on the coastline of Prince Edward Island."

'We want to help people cultivate a deep bond with the natural environment,' says Teresa Doyle, noting an abundance of flora and fauna at Rock Barra Artist Retreat. (TeresaDoyle.com)

"P.E.I. is so tame, but there are a few wild places left," she said. Birds, including piping plovers, diverse plant life and wildlife including wild salmon are part of the landscape at Rock Barra.

"So many people are detached from nature — they call it nature deficit disorder," she explained, noting she hopes to attract young people who are attached to their devices and immigrants coming from big cities who may not be aware of P.E.I.'s "wild side."

'Cultivate a deep bond'

"We want to help people cultivate a deep bond with the natural environment," she said.

"The next 150 years, as a country, we want people who are very passionate about the landscape so that that will encourage them to love and protect Prince Edward Island."

The workshops are funded by Heritage Canada's Canada 150 Fund which awarded the series a $30,000 grant.

Participants do not need to pre-register, Doyle said, but those who wish to bring a large group are asked to telephone Rock Barra Artist Retreat in advance. People can email or phone Doyle at teresa@teresadoyle.com or 902-969-0367 to get the full schedule.

The Rock Barra retreat also hosts an annual concert series which begins July 23.