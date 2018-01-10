The Island Nature Trust is doing a survey to find out how interested woodlot owners may be in protecting at-risk birds on P.E.I.

The survey will ask what woodlot owners are doing — or willing to do — to protect the habitats of birds like the eastern wood-pewee and olive-sided flycatcher.

Julie-Lynn Zahavich, stewardship co-ordinator for Island Nature Trust, hopes the survey will answer questions about techniques woodlot owners use, such as clear cutting or leaving layers of shrub.

"We own woodlots across P.E.I., but most of our forested land on the Island is owned by private woodlot owners," said Zahavich.

"What we're hoping to do with this survey is basically find out what woodlot owners need from us in order to protect species at risk. So, they may be willing to protect, but they might not be able to ID a species, so if we identify that as a need, we can work on providing that."

The survey is done in person and takes about half an hour.

Zahavich said for anyone interested the best way to get in touch is to call the office or email her. Contact information is available on the Island Nature Trust's web site.