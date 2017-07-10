A lot of drivers looking to take the ferry from Prince Edward Island to Nova Scotia Monday had to make alternate plans — Northumberland Ferries had just one of two ferries in service due to a broken part on the MV Confederation, a problem that began Sunday.

Drivers with reservations got on afternoon crossings, and some of those who showed up without a reservation were able to board, while the rest waited for later crossings or turned around to take the Confederation Bridge instead.

"We hoped to be on the beach by two o'clock this afternoon," said Brian Fougere, one of many travellers who attended the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. Fougere was lined up in traffic at Wood Islands hoping to get on the earliest possible crossing to Nova Scotia.

"For us it's not such a big deal, we'll find somewhere to just relax on a beach," said Nikki George. George and her family, including her five children, were hoping to make it to North Sydney, N.S., to catch the ferry to Newfoundland.

George said she checked Northumberland Ferries' website and was unaware there was any problem.

Trucks asked to stay away

Many truckers had to take the Confederation Bridge or delay their crossings. Northumberland Ferries contacted trucking companies and asked them to avoid the ferry service Monday. Trucks usually make up about 25 per cent of the traffic on the ferries, the company said.

Nikki George from Ohio and her 5 children killed time playing outside at the Wood Islands ferry terminal, waiting for a ferry to Nova Scotia. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Scott Carver runs Thomas Carver Ltd., a trucking company near Murray River that hauls a lot of grain and gravel.

Carver ended up sending his trucks across the bridge, which meant longer trips between P.E.I. and Truro, N.S. — three and a half hours via the bridge, rather than an hour drive using the ferry.

"There's a two-and-a-half extra hour drive there, and no compensation for it," Carver said. "You've got to go along the long way."

Carver believes Northumberland Ferries must invest in newer equipment, especially after reduced service last summer. The MV Holiday Island was in dry dock for repair most of the season.

"It's just another turmoil you've got to deal with, after last year. I mean, last year it was chaos. I don't know if we lost a lot of work, but it cost us a lot more money to do our business."

"It's quite an inconvenience," he said. "Do you take the chance, [you'll get on the ferry], or go around? Basically, we'll have to go around."

'It's just another turmoil you've gotta deal with,' says Scott Carver, giving directions to one of his truckers Monday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Northumberland Ferries said it plans to make repairs to the MV Confederation Monday night and have the ferry back in service Tuesday.