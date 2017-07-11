Northumberland Ferries Ltd. says the crossing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., to Caribou, N.S., will return to normal service at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The company said in a news release that it "is pleased to announce that repairs to the control motor on MV Confederation were successfully completed."

The ship will be entering service this afternoon and normal sailings will resume.

The company says the schedule for the rest of the day is as follows:

Leaving Wood Islands: 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m. 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Leaving Caribou: 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m., 9 p.m.

The service has been scaled back since Saturday afternoon when a problem with the Confederation's propulsion system controls was first discovered.

Brian Fougere (right) was disappointed to have to wait for hours Monday at the ferry terminal in Wood Islands, P.E.I. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Northumberland Ferries would like to thank its customers for their understanding during this service interruption," vice-president and general manager Donald Cormier said in a statement.