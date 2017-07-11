Northumberland Ferries Ltd. says the crossing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., to Caribou, N.S., will return to normal service at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The company said in a news release that it "is pleased to announce that repairs to the control motor on MV Confederation were successfully completed."
The ship will be entering service this afternoon and normal sailings will resume.
The company says the schedule for the rest of the day is as follows:
- Leaving Wood Islands: 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m. 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Leaving Caribou: 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m., 9 p.m.
The service has been scaled back since Saturday afternoon when a problem with the Confederation's propulsion system controls was first discovered.
"Northumberland Ferries would like to thank its customers for their understanding during this service interruption," vice-president and general manager Donald Cormier said in a statement.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | B.C. wildfires shorten P.E.I. organic farm inspector's work
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Rustico family considering moving so daughters can go to same school