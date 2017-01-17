Beginning later this month, Health PEI will be offering some hospital-based women's wellness services at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

Abortion, pregnancy options counselling

According to a news release, the initial services offered as part of the Women's Wellness Program at the hospital are: "birth control counseling and options, including intrauterine device (IUD) insertion; counselling for pregnancy options and surgical abortions (up to 12 weeks of pregnancy), including follow-up treatment."

Construction on a new Women's Wellness Centre is expected to take 18 months, starting this spring. Until then, services will be delivered at a temporary location in the Prince County Hospital.

A spokesperson with Health PEI said on Tuesday these services will be available by the end of January. She added that people can start booking appointments without referral for these services by phoning the Women's Wellness Program toll-free number 1-(844) 365-8258.

Other services in coming year

Other services that will become available over the next year include "first-trimester bleeding care, prenatal care for women without a primary care provider, menopause care and information, navigation and coordination of fertility services."

The spokesperson said these programs will be phased-in over time and there is no firm start date.

In March, sexual health services for all ages and genders and post-partum mental health services will be available.

More information is available at the Women's Wellness Program's website.