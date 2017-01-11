Women's boxing will have a place at the 2023 Canada Winter Games, which is exciting news for the head coach at a P.E.I. boxing club.

The list of sports for the games was announced Monday. New to that list is women's boxing.

Howard Watts teaches at KO-ed Boxing Academy in Charlottetown.

"I was quite excited to hear about it, because we've been waiting a long time," said Watts.

First time at the games

Men's boxing was included at the Canada Winter Games from 1971 to 2011. The sport was not included in the 2015 games, but has been reinstated for the 2019 games.

'They did feel left out, and I can understand that. They felt that the men were taking it all.' - Howard Watts

The games in 2023 will be the first time women's boxing will be included. Watts thinks it's important to have large competitions where women and girls can compete.

"We have some pretty good women boxers in Canada that aren't getting the opportunity to box [at a high level] unless they make the Olympics," said Watts.

Boxing coach Howard Watts is happy that women's boxing will be included at at 2023 Canada Winter Games. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Watts said at his boxing club he coaches several girls who compete a a high level, and who would like to compete at Canada Games.

"They did feel left out, and I can understand that. They felt that the men were taking it all," he said.

Growing interest

Watts said he understands in the past there may not have been enough girls involved in the sport to make it worthwhile to include women's boxing at Canada Games, but he said times are changing, and he's seen a growing interest in boxing among girls and women.

He also hopes the prospect of being able to compete at Canada Games will encourage more girls to take up the sport.

"Now that it's announced, there will be more who come in and want to compete at that level."