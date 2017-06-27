A doll-maker, a brewer, a foot-care specialist and a landscaper are among the recipients of five annual micro-grants from the P.E.I. Business Women's Association, the organization announced Tuesday.

From more than 30 applicants, an independent advisory panel awarded grants of up to $500 to Judith Bayliss of Ruby Lou PEI, Eva Bulman of Eva's Landscaping and Flower Bed Maintenance, Ashley Condon, co-owner of Copper Bottom Brewing, Jana Hemphill of Storybook Adventures & Nature Retreat Inc., and Jenny O'Halloran of Jenny's Foot Care.

"Thanks once again to support from private donors who have chosen to stay anonymous, we are able to offer five micro-grants this year, more than doubling what we were originally able to offer this year," said Hannah Bell, executive director of PEIBWA, in a written release.

"We were thrilled by the applications that we received and cannot wait to see what the recipients do next."

The PEIBWA micro-grant is designed to help new, growing and established women entrepreneurs through a non-repayable grant and business skills support.

"By creating the PEIBWA micro-grant in 2016 and continuing to make it available, we can directly support Island women to follow their dreams of business success," explained Sarah Dunphy, president of PEIBWA.

Funds for the micro-grants are allocated from the association's annual fundraising events, Camp Dynamo and Women in Business Symposium, and are open to any woman who is a resident of P.E.I.