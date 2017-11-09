The P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government is gearing up for the next round of municipal elections, with the goal of getting more women to put their names forward as candidates.

In partnership with Young Voters of P.E.I., the group is inviting people to join them at local council meetings to see how they work. The meetings will be followed by discussions.

"The goal is for people to learn a little bit more about the process, to demystify it, to see what actually happens at the council meeting," said Dawn Wilson, executive director of the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government.

Dawn Wilson hopes the visits will inspire more women to enter politics. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"If that's something that they might like to pursue, hopefully [they'll] be inspired to take part in that process."

Wilson encourages everyone — not just women — to come to the sessions.

Over the next few weeks the group will attend meetings in Charlottetown, Cornwall, Summerside and Stratford. Details are available on the group's Facebook page.

Municipal elections are scheduled on P.E.I. for Nov. 5, 2018.