The woman recognized by the province as its only female red seal plumber is still hoping other women will join her in the trade.

Nancy Gaudet earned her red seal in 2010. Almost seven years later she is still held up as the only Island woman in the trade.

"It's a lot to carry. I'm waiting for other women to show up," said Gaudet.

Lots of work available

Gaudet said there are plenty of opportunities in the field for women, as well as in other trades, as workers in the trades are growing older.

While the opportunities are there, she acknowledges that even now there are mental barriers to overcome.

'Don't be intimidated.' - Nancy Gaudet

"It's a man's trade, so you have to get through that," said Gaudet.

"Break that barrier down. Don't be intimidated by men. Believe in yourself that you can do it."

She would like to start her own business with other woman plumbers, because she knows some female customers are more comfortable with a woman doing work in their homes.