Island woman knits teddy bears for kids visiting the hospital

When Anna MacDonald started knitting decades ago, she never thought that teddy bears would become her signature pattern.

It all started when her great-granddaughter had to go to the O'Leary Community Hospital to have blood taken.

MacDonald says what might have been a traumatic experience for her granddaughter was a pleasant one, all because she was given a teddy bear.

MacDonald has high standards for her bears. 'If the little fella isn't happy, I'm not happy so I have to take it apart and do it over again. I try to make sure I have happy teddies,' she says. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Since then, MacDonald has dedicated her knitting needles to creating what she calls "comfort teddies," which she donates to the hospital's lab to give to children who come in for testing.

"The girls that work in there ... they say it's just wonderful that they have the teddy bears to give to the little people," she said.

"I really don't want praise and glory for my work, I want these for the kids, that's what it's all about."

200 and counting

Over a year later, MacDonald said she's made over 200 of the bears, and the staff at the hospital are always happy when she comes in to drop off more.

Each bear is unique and MacDonald said she makes up to 25 bears a month from yarn that people in the community have donated.

MacDonald says she makes about 25 bears a month. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Even though she is making so many bears, she holds her quality standards to a high level.

"If the little fella isn't happy, I'm not happy, so I have to take it apart and do it over again," she said.

"I try to make sure I have happy teddies."

All in a day's work

MacDonald said she has combined knitting the bears with watching curling which actually helps her finish her work faster.

"It takes me about a day. It all depends on how much curling is going on. I'm a great Brad Gushue fan and whenever he's curling, I am here watching him," she said.

"It gives me an excuse, I'm actually doing something.... We're not people that can sit idle."

MacDonald hopes more people take up the practice as a way to give back to their communities.

Anna MacDonald loves to watch curling while she makes her teddy bears. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

She said one of her granddaughters is currently working toward becoming a lab technician.

"I hope that someone at whatever hospital she goes to work at will have somebody who will knit teddy bears for that hospital."

MacDonald says she's knit so many teddy bears she knows the pattern instinctively now.

And with all the yarn that's been donated to her, she'll continue making teddies for the kids visiting the hospital for a very long time.

