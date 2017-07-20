A woman required treatment in hospital following an assault by a man with a baseball bat on Monday night, say Charlottetown police.
The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report on the Charlottetown police website.
A 45-year-old Charlottetown area man was arrested and will face charges of assault with a weapon in provincial court.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Islander bringing the podcast hits on national radio show
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Ensemble cast named for world premiere of A Misfortune