A 35-year-old woman is dead following a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Eldon, P.E.I., on Monday night.

RCMP said a Honda Civic, driven by the woman, collided with a courier van driven by a 55-year-old man at about 7 p.m. Monday. There were no other passengers in the vehicles.

The woman was airlifted to Halifax, where she died from her injuries, police said. The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Weather and road conditions were not factors in the accident, police said.

Sgt. Chris Gunn said early investigation suggests the courier van crossed the centre line, but further investigation is being done by a traffic analyst.

Gunn said there could be delays Tuesday on Route 1 between Garfield Road and Pinette Road as the investigation continues.