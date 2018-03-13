A P.E.I. woman and three children narrowly escaped from her vehicle on Sunday after a man attempted to steal the car with them in it.

A man entered the driver's seat of the woman's 2010 Honda Pilot in the parking lot of a Toys R Us in Dieppe, N.B. around 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to an RCMP release.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who recognizes the suspect, is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. (RCMP)

The man started the engine while she and the children were in the vehicle.

After the woman's unsuccessful attempts to shut off the car, RCMP say she got the three children out and escaped the vehicle just before the man drove away.

RCMP searching for man involved

The alleged thief is described as being in his mid-30s, approximately five foot 10 inches with a thin build, RCMP said, and spoke English with "no noticeable accent."

The stolen 2010 Honda Pilot is black with the P.E.I. license plate 908KU.​

RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may recognize the suspect, to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

Should people wish to remain anonymous, RCMP said people can contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

