Charlottetown's WinterLove campaign to get residents enjoying the outdoors is about to kick off its third year and will be bigger than ever.

It was started by Fusion Charlottetown, a volunteer organization for city residents between ages 20 and 40, with a couple of events like skating and snoga — that's yoga in the snow. The idea is to turn winter haters into winter lovers.

"Year by year we want to grow a little bit and help spread the joy of winter," organizer Mathieu Arsenault told Mainstreet PEI host Angela Walker. Arsenault and Shallyn Murray founded WinterLove.

Arsenault has lived in Quebec City and Russia, and has visited Norway and Finland — places that he said "enjoy winter and take full advantage of winter," and wanted to spread some of that enthusiasm at home.

'A lot of positives'

Arsenault gets some of his inspiration from newcomers to Canada — who often marvel at seeing snow for the first time — and from children, who can play outside in snow for hours.

"Just to appreciate winter for what it is ... it's calming, it's peaceful, it's beautiful and it's white," Arsenault said. "There are a lot of positives."

WinterLove has lots of events planned throughout February including a disco skating party at the Founders Hall outdoor rink, curling, tubing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and even speed skating. Some charge admission, others don't.

Sponsored by rotary club

They're sponsored by Rotary Club of Charlottetown Royalty as well as in-kind services from UpStreet Brewing and Coach Atlantic. The city, Discover Charlottetown and Downtown Charlottetown Inc. help promote the events.

"It's a lot of people that want the same thing — we want to have an enjoyable winter, [and] a four-season city," Arsenault said.

Organizers surveyed participants last year, asking whether they appreciated winter more after WinterLove. Arsenault said respondents indicated they enjoyed it 20 per cent more than they used to — and he counts himself among them.

"I didn't get winter blues the last two years because I was just busy enjoying them."