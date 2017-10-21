Glen Strickey and Winterjazz are back at it again, bringing soul-humming sax tunes to Charlottetown for the 11th year.

The new season of Winterjazz begins Saturday night at its annual stomping grounds — the Pourhouse in Charlottetown — and will feature Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Charlie A'court.

The annual jazz concert series is always a joy to play for Stickey, the founder of Winterjazz, but it's also a fundraiser with all the proceeds from each monthly concert going toward Island students interested in pursuing jazz in their post-secondary education.

In his youth, Strickey received a scholarship to study music, and that's what inspired him to offer the proceeds of his concert series to aspiring jazz musicians.

"It wasn't about the money, it was just about the fact that it was validating the fact that I was going to study the arts," Strickey said on Mainstreet P.E.I.

"That always stuck in my head."

'Everyone is being supported'

Strickey said every year he puts out a call to high schools across the Island, searching for students that are interested in pursing a career in jazz after high school.

It's open to all students, he added.

"Any students who apply, we just divvy the money up evenly to all of them," Strickey said.

Season 11 of Winerjazz features musicians from across the Maritimes. ( Glen Strickey/Facebook)

"I think it's more important to give a little bit of money to four people than everything to one, than everyone is being supported."

The Winterjazz concert series showcases top blues and jazz talent from the region and runs from October to May including guests like:

Charlie A'Court — October 21

Ian Sherwood — November 4

Amanda Jackson — January 13

Dylan Menzie — February 3

Nick Doneff — March 10

Ian Janes — April 7

Coco Love Alcorn — May 5

The first show is at the Pourhouse on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.