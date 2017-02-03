Ten years ago Glen Strickey had an idea to get some friends together at the Haviland Club to play some jazz on a cold winter nights on P.E.I.

Today, after a few venue changes and guest perfomances from what Strickey calls "world-class" musicians, Winterjazz is still going strong.

Winterjazz features the Glen Strickey Quartet and a special guest once a month at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown. (Darrell Theriault)

"It's really neat to see that evolution from just an idea to something that is really developed and I think the whole jazz scene in P.E.I. is developed as well," Strickey said on Mainstreet P.E.I.

"It's grown to the point now where I'm getting emails and calls constantly from all over the place asking if they can come and be special guests."

Saturday at Pourhouse

Winterjazz now plays once a month at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown. Saturday night, the special guest is Amanda Jackson. Dylan Menzie is scheduled for March 11, Brian Dunn on April 15 and Andrew Waite on May 27.

Strickey said the showtime, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., makes it more accessible to audiences.

"We set it up almost like a supper jazz situation," he said. "A lot of people come and they order food."

Strickey said it's become a popular night for jazz fans.

"We have one couple who have been coming for 10 years to every show," he said.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, with the profits going to a scholarship for Island students entering a jazz program.