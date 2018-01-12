Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for P.E.I., and the further west you live the worse the weather will be.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Queens and Prince counties, and a freezing rain warning for Prince County. The rain in Kings is not expected to reach warning levels.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said it is possible even Kings County will not entirely escape the freezing rain.

"We're going to get a cold front starting to move in from our north and west and at least a few hours of freezing rain starting Saturday morning across Prince County," said Scotland.

"A possibility, late morning to the afternoon, we could see that start to work into Queens County, and then much later in the day we could even see a brief period of freezing rain over Kings County."

Heavy rain will begin overnight. Even without the freezing rain, the 20 to 30 millimetres of rain falling on the frozen ground in central and western P.E.I. could cause localized flooding.