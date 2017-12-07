Environment Canada is warning that Islanders they could be in for some winter weather this weekend.

Due to a low pressure system developing on Saturday, P.E.I. could see snow and high winds.

"Current information suggests that precipitation associated with this feature will begin as a mix of snow and rain before changing over to snow," Environment Canada said in a release.

"In addition to potential snowfall warning accumulation, strong northeasterly winds may also develop over the province this weekend."

Environment Canada noted a slight deviation in the system could change the forecast for different areas of P.E.I.

"Minor changes in the intensity or track of this system will considerably impact precipitation type and accumulation, wind strength, and the potential for higher than normal water levels for exposed coastal regions of the province."