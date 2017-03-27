Recent snow and cold temperatures on P.E.I. mean the city of Charlottetown has to wait a bit longer to do the bulk of the work fixing potholes.

Public works manager Paul Johnston said while the department does most road repairs once spring weather arrives, staff have been working since January fixing potholes whenever there was an opportunity.

"If you get a period without snow in the middle of winter — January, February — and we find potholes are occurring, we have temporary methods … to go out there and fix the holes as best as we can," said Johnston.

"They are difficult in the winter months to try and get a proper product in there that will maintain itself in the cold temperatures."

Last Wednesday's snowstorm will mean a bit of a wait before the more permanent fixes can be done.