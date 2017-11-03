With all the warm weather on P.E.I., it's hard to think about winter preparations, but some tire shops are encouraging Islanders to get in before the harsh winter weather hits.

Ernie Stanley, owner of Coastal Tire in Charlottetown, says phones haven't been off the hook yet from people booking winter tire appointments, but all it takes is the first snowfall "and it'll be wild again."

"I think they know it's coming but it's just one of those things where we just tend to put it off," he said.

"It really doesn't hurt to put them on now, as the temperature is dropping to that magic number of seven degrees when they say winter tires really kick in and help you with traction."

'Book your appointment now, don't wait. Two weeks, 1000 kilometres, that's not going to wear your winter tires out.' —Ernie Stanley

Drivers tend to worry about the wear and tear on their winter tires before the first snowfall, Stanley added, though he said it makes sense to get them on now to avoid the hurry and the headache.

"Book your appointment now, don't wait. Two weeks, 1,000 kilometres, that's not going to wear your winter tires out," he said.

"Book it now so when you get up that morning that it's dirty out you're safe, you're ready to go, no worries."

'We'll be ready'

At the City of Charlottetown's garage, however, there's no delay.

Scott Adams, assistant manager of the city's public works department, said they've spent nearly two months getting their fleet of eight snow plows and sidewalk machines ready.

Scott Adams with the City of Charlottetown says plows are regularly steam cleaned throughout the winter to make sure the salt doesn't eat away at the vehicles. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We'll be ready, we try to be ready for Nov. 15 — it's kind of the goal we set for ourselves as well as our contractors — and we're well on our way to meet that goal," he said.

"Weather can change just like that, especially here on the east coast, so we're ready to go when the weather hits."