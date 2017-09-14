Sing-songwriter, poet, essayist and author Joseph Maviglia kicked off UPEI's Winter Tales Author Reading Series on Thursday night at the university's faculty lounge.

Though he casts a wide creative net, he said that music is his favourite artistic outlet.

"I like a really good lyric to come with a chord of a guitar strum that's really the thing I love the most," he said.

"All the other things find a way of relating. There's often a line from what could be a poem that I can then transpose into a song and vice versa, but yeah, there's something about the musical aspect of language."

'What they bring out'

Maviglia has also done work as an educator through arts residencies and said that he gets just as much from the work as the people he is teaching.

"It's not what I pass on, it's what they bring out," he said.

He has also done workshops with Caritas, an organization that works with people suffering from substance abuse problems.

"Give them an alternative in terms of what to do with life, and reflect back. And if writing help in terms of resolving some of their issues."

Maviglia believes that though music can bring a profound experience to people, but it can also just be fun.

"Sometimes songs mean something and sometimes people just want to dance."

He will be performing again Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Montague library and admission is free.