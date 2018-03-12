P.E.I. on winter storm watch

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for all three counties on P.E.I.

It is forecasting an intense winter storm with heavy snow and strong winds Tuesday night.

The snow is expected to start Tuesday afternoon or evening. Winds could gust higher than 90 km/h, which could lead to power outages and poor visibility in blowing snow.

With the system associated with the storm still developing, snow amounts are difficult to forecast, but they are expected to be in excess of 15 centimetres. The snow could change to rain Wednesday morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous, and Environment Canada is encouraging Islanders to make sure their emergency kits are fully stocked.