The province is cleaning up after a winter storm battered P.E.I. most of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Schools were closed again on Wednesday and the provincial government and some businesses delayed opening.

This nor'easter may have played out a bit differently than expected but in the end we saw a fair amount of snow (close to 20 cm in some spots), some freezing drizzle and VERY gusty winds! (109 km/h gust in Ch'town). As expected blowing and drifting snow had the biggest impact. pic.twitter.com/0oMT4ngfLK — @JayScotland

Charlottetown Airport recorded 19 centimetres of snow Tuesday, and light snow continued into the early hours Wednesday. There were also wind gusts up to 109 km/h recorded at the airport.

A combination of snow and high winds created rough driving conditions across the province Wednesday morning.

Snow piled up in Charlottetown after 19 centimetres fell Tuesday through to Wednesday morning. (John Robertson/CBC)

The weather will continue cold all day, with the high reaching just -10 C, with wind chills around -20 C.