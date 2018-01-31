The province is cleaning up after a winter storm battered P.E.I. most of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Schools were closed again on Wednesday and the provincial government and some businesses delayed opening.

Charlottetown Airport recorded 19 centimetres of snow Tuesday, and light snow continued into the early hours Wednesday. There were also wind gusts up to 109 km/h recorded at the airport.

A combination of snow and high winds created rough driving conditions across the province Wednesday morning.

charlottetown snow

Snow piled up in Charlottetown after 19 centimetres fell Tuesday through to Wednesday morning. (John Robertson/CBC)

The weather will continue cold all day, with the high reaching just -10 C, with wind chills around -20 C.

With files from Island Morning