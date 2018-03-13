Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Prince County, and wind warnings are in effect for the rest of P.E.I.

The snow will start Tuesday evening, but the threat of heavy snowfall has eased with this weather system.

"This does not look to be so much a snow event as it is going to be the strong winds," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

'It's going to feel like 20 centimetres on the end of your shovel.' — Jay Scotland

"We could see the snowfall amounts topping that 15-centimetre mark potentially over western Prince County, and that would be what falls this evening and what falls through the day tomorrow."

In the rest of province Scotland is expecting five to 10 centimetres, but with temperatures around or even above freezing the snow will be heavy.

"It's going to feel like 20 centimetres on the end of your shovel," he said.

"This is that heavy, wet snow that doesn't stack up as high."

The snow could switch over to rain through parts of Wednesday morning.

Winds gusting beyond 90 km/h

The wind will be an issue across the province.

Scotland expects gusts will blow over 90 km/h in parts of the province. With winds that strong, even a little bit of snow could be an issue.

"This heavy snow will weigh down branches and power lines and could lead to power outages in the high winds," he said.

Blowing snow will affect visibility on the roads.

Confederation Bridge is warning there could be restrictions due to the wind starting this afternoon and they could continue into Wednesday afternoon.

Air Canada has a travel advisory in place, and will not charge travellers who want to change their flight times to get out ahead of the storm.

