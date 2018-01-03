Prince Edward Islanders can expect heavy snow and strong winds from a winter storm expected to hit P.E.I. Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow is expected to start around midday Thursday. Visibility is expected to be poor in strong easterly winds.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is forecast. Winds will begin out of the east, peaking at gusts of 90 km/h Thursday evening.

That could lead to storm surges.

"There's a lot of ice around the coast that will hopefully negate a little bit of the impact of those onshore winds, preventing things like coast erosion," said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the Island. Snow arrives tomorrow afternoon ahead of rain tomorrow night. 10-25 cm (heaviest up west) of snow/ice pellet accumulation before switch to rain. Power outages possible with 80-100+ km/h winds Thursday evening through Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/5SueltPwwh — @JayScotland

"For a storm system like this there will be disruptions to travel. Airports, ferry services, watch for advisories for the Confederation Bridge."

CBC Meteorologist Jay Scotland said Islanders should be prepared for power outages at home as well.

"The combination of heavy wet snow weighing down branches and power lines and strong winds could result in outages so be prepared to lose power," Scotland said.

Snow will arrive by early afternoon on Thursday and become heavy as the afternoon progresses. Heaviest snow/ice pellet accumulation in Prince County before switch to rain. Winds will be main threat with 80-100+ km/h gusts possible Thursday evening. BE PREPARED FOR POWER OUTAGES. pic.twitter.com/h7zD8WQYcv — @JayScotland

The snow is expected to turn to rain Thursday evening, with the storm moving off into the Gulf of St. Lawrence by morning.

Cold weather will continue in advance of the storm. The temperature was at -16 C at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and is forecast to remain below -10 C all day.